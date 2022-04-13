COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Coosa County Schools were placed on a “soft” lockdown Wednesday morning after reports of a parent making a threat were received by authorities.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the parent allegedly threatened to “take his children forcibly from the school.” Sheriff Michael Howell and CCS Superintendent David Stover decided to take necessary precautions to “eliminate the possibility of any threat.”

An investigation began and it was later determined that Zachary Chapman was later developed as a suspect, arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.