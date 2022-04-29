COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — After nearly 24 years, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened in the Kellyton community.

On Thursday, Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell announced that Bernard Russell, 45, had been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Julia McKenzie, who was shot and killed at Sammy’s Club in Kellyton on November 16, 1998.

“From the time of the murder until now, this case has continued to be investigated,” Howell said. “Just like sheriffs before me, this has been a murder that has been at the forefront of our investigations.”

On April 22, Russell and an unnamed co-defendant were indicted in McKenzie’s death. The other suspect is awaiting extradition back to Coosa County.

Howell ended the press conference by offering his condolences to McKenzie’s family, who stood behind him during the press conference.

“Our prayers continue go out to Julia’s family as they continue to mourn the loss of their mother,” he said.