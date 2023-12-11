ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Coosa County man has been convicted of conspiracy after stealing millions of dollars of military property from the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD).

In May, Kelvin Battle, 53, Steve Bonner, 62, and Shane Farthing, 41, were each charged with conspiracy to steal U.S. property, according to court documents. Battle and Farthing were both police officers at ANAD.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced that Bonner had been convicted of conspiracy to steal United States property after four days of testimony.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Bonner acted as a middleman for selling and arranging for the sale of the stolen property.

Bonner allegedly sold stolen property to buyers and delivered property to the owner of a military surplus store in Sylacauga.

The stolen property reportedly included military equipment that provided nightime capabilities or improved target inquisition.

Nine others have pleaded guilty in connection to the investigation. They are:

Eric Matraia, 54, of Munford, who pleaded guilty in February 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property

Stantillio Whitfield, 44, of Anniston, who pleaded guilty in November 2022 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

Tevin Fletcher, 33, of Oxford, who pleaded guilty in December 2022 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

Jerry Baker, 63, of Hokes Bluff, who pleaded guilty in May 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

James Kenneth Scott, 72, who pleaded guilty in January 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

Christopher Price, 55, of Childersburg, who pleaded guilty in January 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

Scott Bunch, 53, of Alexandria, who pleaded guilty in October 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property in October.

Shane Farthing, 41, of Gadsden, who pleaded guilty in July 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

Kelvin Battle, 53, of Anniston, who pleaded guilty in August 2023 to conspiracy to steal United States property.

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Defense Logistics Agency Office of Inspector General are investigating the cases. Assistant United States Attorneys George Martin and Ryan Rummage are prosecuting the cases.

The maximum prison sentence for conspiracy is five years in prison, and 10 years in prison for theft of government property.