DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Coley McCraney, convicted of killing teenagers JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999, has been officially sentenced to life by Judge William Filmore.

The sentencing was initially delayed due to a tornado warning but kicked off at 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

After a two-week trial in April, McCraney was found guilty on two counts of capital murder-vehicle, one count of capital murder-rape, and one of capital murder of two or more persons.

The day after he was found guilty, McCraney was sentenced to life in prison. The jury deliberated for only 13 minutes between life without parole and the death penalty.

During the sentencing, Judge Filmore ruled McCraney must pay $4,000 in fines. He must also pay court and attorney fees and restitution.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who took point on McCraney’s prosecution, came from Montgomery to attend the sentencing.

While McCraney was officially sentenced, his attorneys will return to court in July, fighting for a new trial.

Attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough claim jury misconduct, saying that throughout the trial, at least three jurors posted about the trial on social media, and one juror was seen on their smartwatch. Both actions break the rules set out for jurors at the beginning of the trial.

Judge Filmore set a hearing to discuss the possibility of a new trial for Monday, July 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Dale County Courthouse.