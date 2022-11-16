TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man has been sentenced for the sexual abuse and rape of a 13-year-old that resulted in her getting pregnant.

Ardarius Nevels was sentenced to 32 years in prison Wednesday. Tuscaloosa County Chief Deputy DA Paula Whitley says she is satisfied with the sentence imposed by the judge.

“We are satisfied, and we are glad we could get justice for this young victim,” Whitley said. “This is the worst case and so tragic. He raped her and abused her mentally and physically and it is going to affect her life for years to come. This young girl will need counseling as she moves forward.”

The incident was brought to light when the Department of Human Resources contacted the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on May 14, 2020.

The 13-year-old girl’s pregnancy was reported to DHR after she was taken to a local doctor’s office. She then told sheriff’s deputies that Nevels had sexually assaulted her, resulting in her pregnancy.

Paula Whitley says she was glad the victim reported the crime to investigators.

“We hope this case will show our community how important it is for victims to report what crimes happened to them so we can charge suspects to bring victims justice,” Whitley said.

Whitley says this was one of the worst cases she’s handled in recent years