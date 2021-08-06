Convicted sex offender charged with sexually abusing child in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was arrested July 29 for violating the conditions of his sex offender status is now facing an additional charge of sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old.

In July, the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit started an investigation after receiving a report of sex abuse involving a child. Interviews with the child disclosed that they had been sexually abused by a relative.

Detectives also discovered that the suspect was required to register as a sex offender due to a 2019 due to being convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky. The suspect reportedly violated the conditions of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act and was booked into the Hoover City Jail on July 29 before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Jason Matthew Baunach, 42, of Graysville, received an additional charge of sexual abuse of a child on Thursday. He remains incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

Authorities say further charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Marcus Byner at 205-444-7893.