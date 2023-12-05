TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A convicted sex offender from California has been arrested and charged with first-degree human trafficking after communicating with a minor in Tuscaloosa, according to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (WAHTTF).

Efon Guiseppe Carter, 24, of Los Angeles, was arrested and charged after investigators with the WAHTTF received information that Carter was using social media and text messaging to communicate with a child in Tuscaloosa.

Carter is charged with first-degree human trafficking, production of obscene material depicting a person under the age of 17 engaged in obscene acts, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

The LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took Carter into custody, then extradited him to Tuscaloosa where he was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on November 25.

In accordance with Aniah’s Law, Carter is being held with no bond on the human trafficking charge. A cash bond of $20,000 was set for the remaining three charges.

The investigation is ongoing, with further charges possible.