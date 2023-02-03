MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender is accused of dragging a woman into a restroom at Delta Specialty Hospital and sexually assaulting her.

Tracy Booker, 39, was charged with rape and was already facing a charge of violation of the Sex Offender Registry.

Police say the attack happened on January 22 near the intake area of Delta Specialty Hospital on Getwell. The hospital specializes in mental health and drug treatment.

The victim said that Booker began talking to her after she checked into the hospital and asked her to be her girlfriend.

She said Booker later followed her down a hallway, pushed her into a bathroom, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told investigators she was afraid for her safety and waited several days to report the incident.

Police said surveillance video from the hospital showed Booker pushing the woman into the bathroom and coming out of the restroom two minutes later and zipping up his pants.

Booker, who has a lengthy criminal record, was convicted of sexual battery in Shelby County in 2019. Since then, he has been charged several times with failure to report to the Memphis Police Department’s Sex Offender Registry Office.

Booker is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.

In 2022, WREG reported that another patient had allegedly been raped at Delta Specialty Hospital. The suspect in that case was indicted by a grand jury last month on a charge of rape.

In 2021, WREG reported that another patient said he’d been sexually assaulted at the hospital. That case is ongoing.

WREG contacted Delta Specialty Hospital for comment about the most recent incident, but so far, the hospital has not released a statement.