BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of kidnapping, raping and torturing a woman in 2011 was found dead at a prison in Bessemer Sunday.

Guy Jeffrey Baker, 60, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates. By 1:23 a.m., Baker was pronounced dead.

Yates said Baker’s death is believed to be from natural causes.

On May 21, 2009, deputies with the Russell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Sandfort Road, where a woman claimed that she had escaped from Baker’s home. The victim claimed that she and Baker had been living together for two weeks when he accused her of having an affair. From there, she reported that Baker would refuse her leaving, locking her in her bedroom and forcing her to have sex with him. She also claimed that Baker threatened to kill her on several occasions before she escaped.

In 2011, he was found guilty of sexual abuse, rape, sexual torture, sodomy and kidnapping.

Previously, Baker was convicted on rape charges in 1997.

ADOC is investigating the circumstances surrounding Baker’s death.