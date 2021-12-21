Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Convicted murderer Randy Britford was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife’s boyfriend and 25 years for the attempted murder of her.

The fatal shooting happened in 2018 at a home in Fosters. Britford told Judge Brad Almond that he had been drinking and brought a gun to Sharitta Taylor’s home and shot her and her boyfriend Jacquire Douglas, killing him.

Maggie Smith, the mother of Douglas, and her family are glad justice was finally served and that her son’s killer is headed to prison.

“I have to say, I love my son and he can rest in peace and I will always love him and miss him,” Smith said. “The only thing that keeps me going is prayer, we had to do a lot of praying and that’s the only thing that will get you through this.”

The convicted killer apologized in court to the victim’s family but Smith says his apology was not genuine.

“I feel it was justice because it’s been a long time coming and it’s been practically four years since we’ve anything,” she said. “So we are thankful for the time we did get, but I don’t think he’s remorseful or a good guy. If he was a good guy he would have never did what he did.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney for Tuscaloosa County, Paula Whitley was also glad justice was served Tuesday morning.

“We are very sorry for all the families, both families involved in this senseless tragedy, however we are very thankful Judge Almond sentenced him today and they can get this closure right here at the holiday.”

Police said two young children were at the home during the shooting in 2018. The children were not injured.