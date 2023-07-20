OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Almost four months after being found guilty by a jury of his peers, Coley McCraney has been transferred to a state prison where he will serve his life sentence, according to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum.

Sheriff Bynum says McCraney was transported by his deputies to the Kilby Correctional facility in Montgomery County on Tuesday, July 18. He was transferred to the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.

After a two-week trial in April, McCraney was found guilty of killing teenagers JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in the summer of 1999. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Even though McCraney is now in central Alabama, he and his legal team are fighting for a new trial based on juror misconduct.

Nearly a month after the verdict came back, McCraney’s attorneys, David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough, requested a new trial, claiming that throughout the trial at least three jurors posted about the trial on social media, and one juror was seen on their smartwatch during the trial. Both actions break the rules set out for jurors at the beginning of the trial.

During a hearing on Monday, July 17, the state argued that misconduct did not play a role in the jury’s final verdict and sentencing, and a new trial was unnecessary.

After the hearing, Dale County Judge William Filmore took the request under advisement and is expected to make a ruling soon.