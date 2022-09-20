BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced that a federal judge sentenced a convicted felon to 15 years in prison on drug possession charges Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Terry Roshaun Pruitt, 37, of Birmingham, to 180 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine.

In September 2021, Pruitt drove through a license and insurance checkpoint being conducted by Birmingham Police officers, ignoring their commands to stop. A brief chase ensued in which Pruitt crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled on foot but was captured by BPD officers in an alley.

In attempting to handcuff him, an officer found him holding a grocery bag under his body that contained 291 grams of crack cocaine.

In October 2008, Pruitt pleaded guilty to trafficking 50 grams or more of cocaine base and possessing a firearm and was sentenced to 151 months in prison. Pruitt was on supervised release at the time of his arrest on the 2021 charges.

The DEA investigated the case, along with the Birmingham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Baty prosecuted the case.