CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been charged with second-degree arson after he allegedly set a residence on fire in March.

According to the Calera Police Department, Dwight Horton was charged with second-degree arson Tuesday. He was already in custody as of March 24 for domestic violence in the third degree.

Horton was previously arrested and charged with attempted capital murder of a Columbiana police officer and second-degree assault of a paramedic, which occurred on May 8, 2021.