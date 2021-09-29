Columbiana man arrested after homeowner found dead in yard

October 02 2021

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Columbiana man in connection to a murder that happened in July.

Brandon Chase Bass, 28, has been charged with the murder David Yearber, 56, at Yearber’s home on July 25.

According to SCSO, deputies arrived at Yearber’s residence on Pine Street in Shelby around 9 p.m., where they discovered him unresponsive in his yard. Yearber was later pronounced dead.

Bass was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held at the Shelby County Jail on $300,000 bond.

