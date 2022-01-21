Clay County man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested in Clay County after allegedly shooting another man in the chest early Thursday morning.

Patrick Deangelo Heard was charged with attempted murder and was placed in the Clay County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call of a person shot around 12:15 a.m. at a residence on Highway 9 in the Millerville area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga for treatment.

The victim identified the suspect to deputies as Patrick Deangelo Heard. Deputies located Heard at a residence on Lambert Loop and took him into custody without incident around 2:35 a.m.

Authorities claim to have found the weapon used in the crime outside Heard’s residence.