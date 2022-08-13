CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon.

According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.

Mctigue also known as ‘Jawbone’ has nation wide warrants through Department of Corrections. He also has state-wide warrants through Chilton County Sheriff’s Department and Clanton Police Department.

If you see him, contact 911 or 205-755-1120.