Clanton Elementary School student found with gun, school NOT in danger

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County School District reports that an elementary school student was found with a firearm Tuesday morning.

The school district states that the school administration responded quickly along with the help of the Clanton School resource officer on campus.

The school was not in danger.

The district states that the student “will be dealt with according to law and board policy.”

