BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon from Clanton on Wednesday for illegally possessing a firearm, U.S. attorney Prim Escalona announced.

According to a two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court, Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 31, is being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

The indictment alleges Wyatt illegally possessed a Sundance .25 caliber pistol on Jan. 15. The maximum sentence for a felon in possession of a firearm is 15 years in prison.

Wyatt was convicted in the Circuit Court of Elmore County in May 2006 for obstructing justice using a false identity. Before then, he was convicted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the Circuit Court of Chilton County in October 2005. He was also convicted in that circuit court in October 2003 for first-degree criminal mischief. Besides those felony convictions, Wyatt was convicted for the misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, third-degree harassment, in May 2014 in the Municipal Court of Prattville.