CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A council member for the City of Clanton was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month.

Timothy Wade Watley was arrested on Dec. 1 for DUI charges. He was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman confirmed that the department made the arrest.

Watley has been serving on the council representing district 2 since 2020.