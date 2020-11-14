Civil rights group calls for justice after teen found dead in sugar cane field

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WIAT) — The A.C.L.U of Louisiana announced that it is demanding a “full, independent investigation” into the death of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Iberia parish.

His body was found in a sugar cane field on November third – and he was last seen alive on October 30th.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, lacerations to the teen’s face were caused *after he had died. Graphic photos were shared around social media of his body. Charles’ death has gained national attention as civil rights groups call for a transparent investigation into the case, including Jamal Taylor with the A.C.L.U of Louisiana.

During a protest he said, “They need to see you all on social media because this young brother is a member of your family. Tomorrow it could be one of your siblings, your children. It keeps happening. Until we stand up we give them permission to keep doing it.”

No official arrests have been made.

LATEST POSTS