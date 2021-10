SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Somerville church was vandalized sometime last week.

Deputies and investigators responded to a call at the St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville on Saturday. Sometime in the week before, the church was broken into and sustained thousands of dollars in damage.

(Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information, they ask you to share it through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Tiplink here.