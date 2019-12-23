Christmas Day marks 2 years since Blount County man’s body found, case unsolved

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala (WIAT)– Two years ago, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of an 18-year-old who had been missing for two weeks.

Deputies spent the morning Tuesday, December 26, 2017 collecting evidence at the scene off Cold Branch Road.

“That was years ago an old coal mining operation strip pit, and the vehicle was up in there … way back in the strip pits,” said then Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Kent.

“We wanted to gather every piece of evidence that was there. We did not want to miss anything.”

The BCSO interviewed persons of interest but no arrests or charges were filed.

This Christmas, the BCSO is trying to find new leads.

In a Facebook post Monday, they say, “This tragedy has struck the very hearts of our County and we desperately want to solve this case, especially for his mother who has suffered far too much for far too long.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO at 205-625-4127.

