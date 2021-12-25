Christmas Day homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in a Birmingham neighborhood left one man dead on Christmas Day.

According to Birmingham Police Department, officers with the North Precinct were dispatched to 40th Street West around 11:00 a.m. to the call of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers found 42-year-old Raymond Cotton Jr., lying unresponsive on a front porch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to UAB Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say it appears that Cotton was walking to the front porch when someone came up to him and shot him. The unknown suspect then left the scene.

There is no one in custody at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.