CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A teacher with the Chilton County Board of Education was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to the Clanton Police Department, officers pulled a car over along Jasper Dennis Road just before noon. As they approached the driver, they noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” and later discovered several items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver was later identified as Taylor Jackson Hughes, 29, and he was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It was later determined by the department that Hughes was a teacher with the Chilton County School District.

