Chilton County Sheriff’s Office seeking missing persons, vehicles believed to have evidence in burned bodies case

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information related to four missing persons and two vehicles they believe are “key pieces of evidence” in a case concerning three burned bodies off Highway 155.

According to a Facebook post Monday, CCSO is searching for four men who are missing persons from another law enforcement agency in Tennessee. While it is unknown if the men were traveling together, it is thought that they were headed to Alabama for work.

CCSO has reason to believe the men could have been traveling either apart or together in a white 2007 Chevrolet suburban with aftermarket wheels or a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 Texas Edition also with aftermarket wheels. Both vehicles have Tennessee tags.

In a conversation with CBS 42, CCSO clarified that the missing persons and vehicles are not suspects or victims in the case but are thought to have valuable information related to the three burned bodies.

CCSO asks that anyone with information pertaining to the individuals or vehicles contact their office at 205-755-4698 or alert them via their app or website’s anonymous tip lines.

