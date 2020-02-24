Chilton Co. Sheriff’s Office and Clanton police searching for attempted bank robbery suspect

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clanton Police Department are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to an attempted bank robbery.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect allegedly attempted to rob Guardian Bank and fled on foot.
The suspect is listed to be a heavy-set male wearing a black hat and black jacket.
It is believed the suspect left in a silver PT Cruiser.
The sheriff’s office asks the public to avoid the area of the bank to better assist law enforcement in their search.
If anyone recognizes the suspect (see the photos above), contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698.
