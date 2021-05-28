Childersburg man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for possession of child pornography

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Childersburg man will spend over six years in prison after being convicted of child pornography possession.

William Jason Walker, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. In addition, he will also be required to pay $51,000 in restitution to the victims and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Walker pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last September.

“Victimization of children will not be tolerated. We will prosecute those who produce, possess or distribute child pornography to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in a written statement. “Thanks to the collaborative work of the Swedish National Police and the Department of Homeland Security, a child predator has been taken out of our community for many years and will be closely monitored upon his release.”

According to the plea agreement, the Department of Homeland Security received information from SKF, a company located in Sweden, that images of child pornography had been downloaded to a company laptop at a specific IP address. After obtaining information, agents determined that the laptop was assigned to Walker.

The IP address was traced to the SKF factory located in Moody where Walker worked as a sales representative. Authorities say Walker used his employer’s laptop, as well as an iPad and thumb drives, to view pornographic images.

Forensic examination of the seized devices revealed 16,870 images of suspected child sexual abuse material.

“HSI is proud to work with our law enforcement partners in Alabama to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger in a written statement. “Our community is safer now that this child predator is off the streets.”