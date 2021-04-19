Childersburg inmate escapes from custody, remains on the loose

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Childersburg inmate has escaped from custody and is currently on the loose, according to authorities.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tracy O’Brian Blackburn, 47, escaped from custody at the Childersburg Community Based Facility and Community Work Center in Childersburg around 1 a.m. Monday.

Blackburn has been described as 5-foot-9 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was sentenced 5 years for second degree assault back in October 2017.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of escapee please notify local law enforcement agency or call Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.