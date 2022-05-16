TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a child Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers responded to the Village at Brook Meadows apartment complex just after 4:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting near the pool area. Once on the scene, they discovered a child had been struck by gunfire. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

No suspects are in custody as the investigation is still ongoing. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of Hargrove Road near McFarland Boulevard.

No other information has been released at this time.