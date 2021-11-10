Child shot in Birmingham’s Kingston neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a report of a child who was shot in Birmingham’s Kingston community.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the BPD, a child who had been shot was found in the back seat of a car in the 800 block of 44th Place North near the Morton Simpson Housing community. Mauldin said that around 3:39 p.m., officers who were patrolling the area heard the shots and found a child under the age of 10 in the back seat of a car and suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to Children’s of Alabama in critical condition. Her current status is not known.

No suspects are in custody. Police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story.