TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A prison escapee who has been on the run for more than month was taken into custody on Tuesday in Pinellas County, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Sean Williams was missing for 34 days after he escaped a prison van as he was being transported from a detention facility in Kentucky to the federal courthouse in Greeneville, Tennessee. There was a sighting of him in North Carolina last week.

The FBI said Williams was spotted in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

Authorities got a report about a suspicious person in the area of 11505 Walsingham Road. Officers went to the area and a K-9 officer was able to locate Williams at about 9 p.m.

Williams is facing state charges in Tennessee related to the rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He is also facing several federal charges, including escape.