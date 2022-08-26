GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was injured after being attacked by two dogs in Gadsden Tuesday night.

According to the Gadsden Police Department, a 9-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the attack which took place just after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Grant Street. The severity of the child’s injuries has not been released.

One of the attacking dogs was removed by animal control officials, however, the second animal was able to flee the scene and has yet to be captured.

No charges have been filed and aren’t expected to in this case, according to GPD. No other information has been released at this time.

