Chicago Police release footage from North Alabama 4-year-old’s death

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police in Chicago, Ill. released video on Saturday of the incident they say led to a Decatur boy being fatally shot in a multiunit home.

The video shows street footage of the incident on the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue on September 3 around 9 p.m.

Police say they are looking to identify individuals and the vehicle shown in the clips. The unidentified person inside the vehicle is suspected of firing into the residence and fatally wounding 4-year-old Mychal Moultry Jr. or “MJ.”

As previously reported, MJ and his mother, Ann Gregg, recently moved back to Decatur from Chicago. MJ’s father, Mychal Moultry Sr., was finishing up work and remained in Chicago. Ann and MJ left Huntsville International Airport last month to visit Mychal Sr. in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, September 3, Mychal Sr. took MJ to a Chicago beautician’s home to get his hair done. When gunfire erupted, two bullets came through a window fatally wounding MJ. He was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

He died the following Sunday at a Chicago hospital.

If anyone has information related to the vehicle or individuals shown in the video, contact Detective Ranzzoni #20162 at 312-747-8380.