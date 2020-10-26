Cherokee County man charged with drug trafficking after throwing bag of meth out car window

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cedar Bluff man was arrested Sunday and charged with drug trafficking.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, deputies saw a car run a stop sign while they were patrolling on County Road 22 and when they activated the blue lights, the driver, Jonathan Matthew Nicholson, threw a bag out the window, then came to a stop near Piney on County Road 22.

“Deputy Smith was able to locate the bag containing a significant amount of methamphetamine,” a message on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated.

Nicholson was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

