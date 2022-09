SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a shooting with injuries in Chelsea.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Brandy Circle. As a result, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known. A suspect has been detained and the lockdown has been lifted at the school.

There is no information at this time that indicates a threat to the school or the immediate area of the residence.