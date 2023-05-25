BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Shelby County man has been sentenced for child pornography charges after pleading guilty last year.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco sentenced Shawn Michael Hughes, 38, to 15 years in prison followed by a life-long supervised release for the possession and advertisement of child pornography. Additionally, he has been ordered to pay $116,500 in restitution to the victims.

In August 2022, Hughes pled guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and one count of advertising child pornography. He later admitted to being a member of a dark web chat board where he posted links to images of child sexual abuse material. A collection of child sexual abuse images were found on electronic devices seized from his residence in Chelsea.

This conviction will require Hughes to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.