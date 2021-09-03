Chelsea man charged with rape, sodomy after alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with child

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly committing several sex crimes.

Cleveland Summerville, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree sodomy. He was arrested after a report was filed against him that had accused him of “inappropriate contact with a juvenile,” according to SCSO.

Summerville was released from the Shelby County Jail after posting $120,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.