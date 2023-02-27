HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chelsea man was charged with four counts of distributing obscene material of a child on February 24.

According to Homewood Police, 61-year-old James Edward Franklin was arrested at his Chelsea home as part of an ongoing investigation by Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Homewood Police stated that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County District Attorney Office assisted in the investigation.

Franklin is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a one million dollar bond.

No further information is available at this time.