Charges upgraded to capital murder against Bessemer man accused of killing baby

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man accused of killing a 5-week-old baby last week is now facing capital murder charges.

Quinton Arnold, 27, is now charged with capital murder, according to the Bessemer Police Department. The charges come following the death of 5-week-old Kamari Whitt, who died Saturday at Children’s of Alabama after suffering blunt force trauma Jan. 27.

Arnold, who was originally charged with aggravated child abuse in the case, was arrested Tuesday in Troy and brought to custody by US Marshals.

Arnold is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail waiting extradition to Jefferson County.