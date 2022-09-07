TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting.

Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died in a hospital.

Brown was still being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail when the charges were upgraded and will now remain there without bond.

The shooting in question happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 30 at the Creekwood Apartments in the 1700 block of 40th Avenue. Deputies discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported them to a local hospital. Brown was later arrested.

The victim has been identified as Earl Lee Ward, 38. TCSO reports that the shooting was caused by an argument between Brown and Ward.

No other information has been released at this time.