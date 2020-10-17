Charge upgraded to murder in University Boulevard shooting

Tuscaloosa police say a man who was shot in downtown Tuscaloosa early Friday morning has died. Police confirm the victim, 19-year-old Schuyler Bradley passed away at DCH Regional Medical Center.

The suspect, 22-year old Zachary Profozich was originally charged with attempted murder. That charge has now been upgraded to murder. Investigators believe he got into an argument with Bradely before shooting him.

This all happened on university boulevard around 1:30 a-m on Friday. Police say there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the strip or university area as a result of the shooting. Profozich is being held on 150-thousand dollar bond.