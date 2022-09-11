CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night.

According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say the victim was sitting at a table when someone drove by and fired shots into the home.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their is no update on her condition at this time. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.