Center Point woman charged with assaulting 11-year-old child on school bus

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Center Point woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old on a school bus Tuesday morning.

Nannatt Waldrop, 37, has been charged with third-degree assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

According to JCSO, Waldrop had gotten onto the bus in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive just after 7:15 a.m. She then approached the student, who authorities say was suspected by Waldrop of bullying her child. A fight between Waldrop and the student occurred before authorities arrived.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin released the following statement on the incident to CBS 42:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media of a fight that occurred on one of our school buses Tuesday morning. I want to be very clear: this type of behavior is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. While we are reviewing the specifics about what led up to this situation, adults who are not school employees are not allowed on school buses. We reported the adult individual who boarded the bus to authorities, and she has since been arrested and is facing criminal charges. While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me. At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.” -Walter Gonsoulin, Jefferson County Schools superintendent

Waldrop was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and released the same day after posting $10,500 bond.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.