JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in Center Point left one person dead Wednesday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 24-year-old man shot on the 500 block of Tupelo Way around 9:18 a.m. The man was then transported to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.