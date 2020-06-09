Center Point man shot while confronting intruder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where a Center Point man was shot by someone after confronting them for allegedly trying to break into his car.

At 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Fox Hill Court NW in Center Point. A man later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his wrist.

“The man told deputies that he and his wife heard someone outside their home and saw someone near their vehicle,” a release from the JCSO stated. “The man said that he went outside and yelled at the person and that person ran to a car and shot at him hitting him in the wrist.”

No suspects have been charged at this time. The case is being investigated.

