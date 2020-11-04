Center Point man charged with opening fire at store employees

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with firing a gun several times at employees inside a story in Center Point.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1600 Block of Center Point Parkway regarding a report of a disorderly person inside of a business.

“Once on the scene, deputies discovered that the suspect had fired several shots at the employees inside the store and was fleeing the scene in his vehicle,” a statement from the JCSO read.

According to the JCSO, deputies were able to stop the car and take Keith Parker into custody. Witnesses told law enforcement that Parker was involved in a disagreement over a cell phone with the employees, then subsequently firing several shots toward the employees. No information was released on if any of the employees were injured in the shooting.

Parker was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $177,000 bond. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

