MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Moody Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

According to Moody Police, the two men (pictured above) stole catalytic converters off of trucks from Ansco and Associates on Highway 78 during the early morning hours of July 10. Police said the initial theft happened around 1:02 a.m. and the pair came back in different clothing around 6:09 a.m.

Police ask that you do not approach the suspects if you spot them, as they could be armed.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call Detective Steve Humber at 205-640-0345.