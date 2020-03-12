Case against suspect accused of shooting BPD Det. John Finke heading to grand jury

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The case against a 16-year-old suspect in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham back in January is heading to a grand jury.

Suspect Jahmari Wright is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot Birmingham Police Detective John Finke on Jan. 26 after a robbery. Wright previously was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, but his legal team waived it before it was set to begin that day, opting instead to have the case go right to a grand jury.

A second suspect, 25-year-old Christopher Leon Burke, is charged with two-first degree robbery charges and is accused of providing Wright with a gun for the robbery.

During the hearing, bond for Wright was reduced from $800,000 to $500,000.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events