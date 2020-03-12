Case against suspect accused of shooting BPD Det. John Finke heading to grand jury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The case against a 16-year-old suspect in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Birmingham back in January is heading to a grand jury.

Suspect Jahmari Wright is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot Birmingham Police Detective John Finke on Jan. 26 after a robbery. Wright previously was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, but his legal team waived it before it was set to begin that day, opting instead to have the case go right to a grand jury.

A second suspect, 25-year-old Christopher Leon Burke, is charged with two-first degree robbery charges and is accused of providing Wright with a gun for the robbery.

During the hearing, bond for Wright was reduced from $800,000 to $500,000.

