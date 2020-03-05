Preston Johnson, accused of killing Kimberly officer, will have case heard by grand jury

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As determined in a preliminary hearing Thursday, the case of the man accused of fatally shooting Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear, will be heading to a grand jury.

Court documents state that earlier in the week, Preston Cheyenne Johnson’s defense team withdrew a request for a private investigator to work his case. In the chance that the request would have been granted, Johnson’s legal team would have received an initial retainer of $7,500 to pay for private investigator Frank Slapikas.

Johnson has been charged with capital murder and has been indicted with three counts of ‘being a felon possessing a firearm.’ If convicted for the illegal possession charges, he will face up to 10 years in prison and must pay a $250,000 fine.

Johnson is being held on no bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

