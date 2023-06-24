IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A number of vehicles were broken into at an Irondale apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to Irondale Police Department Lt. Jason Hill, police officers were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to Hunter Ridge Apartments on report of suspicious activity and suspects in the parking lots. A dispatcher received a vehicle description along with suspect descriptions. One of the responding officers saw a vehicle matching the description exiting the complex.

Officers then made a traffic stop on that vehicle in the 1300 block of Highway 11. After further investigation, officers arrested all six occupants in connection with the break-ins. Three of those suspects are adults, while the other three are juveniles. The vehicle the suspects were in was impounded for further processing.